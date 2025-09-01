You Need An Adorable Rally Fiat 124p In Your Life

Do you need a tiny, adorable Polish-Italian rally car with wide fenders, Minilite-style wheels, and yellow fog lights? That's a dumb question. Of course you do. Well, luckily for you, I have the solution to all your heart's desires: This Polish-built Fiat 124p rally car, with all the louvers, lights, and striped interiors you could ever want. It's the perfect little car, and it could be yours for just $15,000.

What are the details on the build? Fantastic question. The seller includes almost no information in the listing's description. In fact, the sentence is just one run-on sentence in Polish, which says nearly nothing about the car:

Maluch na sterydach łamie każdą szyję wyglądem i głosem i pamiętajcie pasja kosztuje A toddler on steroids breaks every neck with his looks and voice and remember passion costs money (translated)

I can understand the "toddler on steroids," the looks and sound, and even the justification for the cost. I just wish we had a bit more to go on.