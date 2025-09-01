You Need An Adorable Rally Fiat 124p In Your Life
Do you need a tiny, adorable Polish-Italian rally car with wide fenders, Minilite-style wheels, and yellow fog lights? That's a dumb question. Of course you do. Well, luckily for you, I have the solution to all your heart's desires: This Polish-built Fiat 124p rally car, with all the louvers, lights, and striped interiors you could ever want. It's the perfect little car, and it could be yours for just $15,000.
What are the details on the build? Fantastic question. The seller includes almost no information in the listing's description. In fact, the sentence is just one run-on sentence in Polish, which says nearly nothing about the car:
Maluch na sterydach łamie każdą szyję wyglądem i głosem i pamiętajcie pasja kosztuje A toddler on steroids breaks every neck with his looks and voice and remember passion costs money (translated)
I can understand the "toddler on steroids," the looks and sound, and even the justification for the cost. I just wish we had a bit more to go on.
Look at him
What we do know, though, is that this Fiat 124p looks incredible. The bumpers, the fenders, the louvers on the rear, it all just looks so purpose-built. Both the headlights and taillights look a little too modern, but that's forgivable in the face of how excellent the rest of this build is. A toddler on steroids indeed, with this much attitude in such a small shell.
Asking $15,000 for a heavily-modified car with no details (and from a seller with whom you might not share a language) is a risk. But you look at those numbers on the doors, the orange striped interior, and the little lip spoiler below the louvers, and tell me this car isn't worth every penny of that 15 grand. Be the star of your next track day, autocross, or rallycross with this adorable little bright-blue Fiat. It's everything you could want in a car.