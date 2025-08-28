I Need A Car That's Not A Chevy Cruze! What Should I Buy?

Mike is helping his mom replace her daily driver, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. She is frustrated with the slow acceleration and overall quality of the car, and has her eye on some kind of "rugged" looking crossover. With a budget of about $30,000, what car should she buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario:

My mom is 56, lives in Delaware and needs a car that isn't a Chevy Cruze. So my mom's been telling me about how her 2014 Chevy Cruze is way too slow to put up with the traffic on her way in and out of work in Delaware. She's really grown to love the new Trailblazers and RAV-4s, but deep down she really loves the new Broncos and Defenders with their rugged, off-road and super outdoorsy inspired design. She used to have an 04 Nissan Xterra before her Cruze and she loved that Xterra. This next car needs to have a somewhat respectable amount of power, or at least be able to speed up quick enough to put up with highway traffic. Budget is about $30,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: about $30,000

Location: Wilmington, DE

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Good passing power, something kind of "rugged"

Doesn't want: A slow poke