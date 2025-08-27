Porsche Wants To Stop Sharing A CEO With Volkswagen

Europe is generally ahead of the United States when it comes to environmental regulations that keep the planet habitable. European automakers, who bear the costs of ensuring their products don't choke the world in smoke and smog, are generally unhappy with this. They'd prefer less-strict regulations, and they're doing their best to get them. From Reuters:

European Union targets to cut CO2 emissions from vehicles, including a 100% reduction for cars by 2035, are no longer feasible, the heads of the European automobile manufacturers' and automotive suppliers' associations said on Wednesday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to host automotive sector executives on September 12 to discuss the future of the sector, which is facing twin threats of Chinese competition in electric vehicles and U.S. tariffs. In a letter to von der Leyen, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius and Matthias Zink, CEO of powertrain and chassis at Schaeffler AG, said they were committed to achieving the EU's net zero goal in 2050. However, they said EU manufacturers now faced near-total dependency on Asia for batteries, as well as uneven charging infrastructure, higher manufacturing costs and U.S. tariffs. ... "EVs will lead the charge, but there must also be space for (plug-in) hybrids, range extenders, highly efficient internal-combustion engine vehicles, hydrogen and decarbonised fuels," the letter said. CO2 regulation for heavy-duty trucks and buses must also be reviewed, the two association chiefs said.

As always, the issue here isn't that it's impossible to build efficient cars. The issue is that efficient cars don't make as much money for the companies that build them, and any corporation worth its salt will sell out you and your health for the slightest uptick in earnings per share.