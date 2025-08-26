Helicopter Crashes Into Lake While Fighting Wildfire

A typical early lesson in first aid class is always be cautious when responding to an emergency; you don't want to become the emergency. Two emergency responders in France found out the hard way. A helicopter plunged into a lake on Sunday while collecting water in France. The crew fought a wildfire and were refilling their bucket to respond to another blaze. The two crew members onboard survived the spectacular crash and were transported to a nearby hospital along with an eyewitness.

This helicopter crashed in Brittany on the country's northwestern peninsula. According to Air Med & Rescue, the chopper made 27 water drops on a fire in Beuzec-Cap-Sizun before moving to another fire in Rosporden. While refilling their water bucket in a lake near the small town of 7,580 people, the helicopter descended too quickly and dipped its tail rotor into the water. The splashdown immediately led to the chopper spiraling out of control and slamming into the lake. The crew was able to climb out of the mangled wreck and get to the shore.