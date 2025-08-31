Here's How Much The Cadillac Lyriq Has Depreciated So Far

Nothing beats the potentially cancer-inducing new car smell, but the onset of depreciation as soon as the car is off the dealer lot is one of the ugly truths of new car buying. On average, new cars tend to lose 20% of their value in the first year and 30% in the second year, with a depreciation rate of about 8% to 12% still kicking in every year after that.

Unfortunately, electric cars are not immune to depreciation and can lose their value more quickly over the years — some EVs are depreciating $600 a day. One of the primary reasons is range and battery technology. When Cadillac debuted the Lyriq for the 2022 model year, it came with a 100 kWh battery to deliver an EPA-estimated 312 miles of range per full charge. By 2025, the range figures have grown to 326 miles. As batteries, inverters, and motors improve, so do the power and range outputs, making older EVs feel somewhat outdated after only two or three years. Moreover, incentives and price cuts (particularly for slow sellers like the Lyriq) tend to make EVs lose their value further.

Compounding the fact is that newer EV models (whether in the same category or lineage) have longer range figures, better (or more power-dense) batteries, and faster recharging capabilities, with most adopting multiple charging platforms. As for the Cadillac Lyriq, iSeeCars has projected the depreciation figures to snowball downhill further, losing 71.9% of its value after five years and an expected 10-year depreciation of 84.2%. For context, the average five-year depreciation of a standard SUV is around 49%.