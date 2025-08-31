This Is The Last American Car You Could Buy With A 3-On-The-Tree

The three-speed transmission had a surprisingly long run in the automotive world: It was first invented in 1894 by French engineers Louis-Rene Panhard and Emile Levassor, founders of Panhard et Levassor automobiles, who relied on a chain-driven setup. Louis Renault introduced the modern driveshaft concept in 1898 for his Renault Voiturette with a three-speed manual. And the final cars with a three-speed, at least in the U.S., were the 2002 Toyota Corolla CE-Chevrolet Prizm twins, built together at the Toyota-GM NUMMI plant in California.

The original French cars didn't have column-mounted shifters, though, and the Corolla and Prizm had automatic transmissions. The actual "three on the tree" configuration, with a manual transmission shifter located on the steering column, didn't get popular until Chrysler introduced the Remote Control transmission for its Chrysler and Plymouth cars in 1939. The classic three-on-the-tree transmission then lasted in this country until the 1979 Chevrolet Nova, Oldsmobile Omega, and Pontiac Ventura and Phoenix, all built on the General's X platform. Yet even then, the three-on-the-tree soldiered on GM's U.S. trucks, like the C-10 Silverado, until finally phased out by Chevrolet and GMC in 1987.

For today, we'll dig into the roots of the three-on-the-tree transmission — and look at its legacy, too. After years away, column shifters, albeit automatics, are beginning to make a comeback in both EVs and rides like the refreshed 2025 GMC Yukon.