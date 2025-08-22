This Manual-Swapped Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG Will Make You Actually Want An R230

The SL55 you see here was commissioned by a guy named Oz, who happens to be a doctor. A doctor who owns a Mercedes SL? Shocking, I know. After buying the car, the Cool Dr. Oz sent it to Bad Rat Garage in Las Vegas to have the swap done. The transmission comes out of a Chrysler Crossfire, which, as we all know, is the same manual found in the old SLK. Then they added a clutch disc from a European diesel van and a custom flywheel, while the rest of the build uses off-the-shelf Mercedes OEM parts, including a pedal box from a European C-Class that originally came with a manual.

Getting everything to play together nicely reportedly wasn't easy, but with help from the folks at the Mercedes Swap Shop, they actually made it happen. From what Matt says in the video, about the only thing that doesn't work is the starter button on the shift knob. Beyond that, it pretty much feels like an OEM car and even got an Apple CarPlay update for the infotainment system that actually looks pretty good.

Are there downsides? Sure. The shift action reportedly feels more like it came out of a C-Class than a $100,000+ AMG, the flywheel could use to be a little heavier, the clutch sits a little too close to the dead pedal for Matt's preference, and the spacing between the accelerator and brake pedals isn't ideal for heel-toe shifting. Still, he claims it's "much, much more fun and better than when it was stock."

The craziest part is that the swap wasn't that expensive, all things considered. Including the cost of the car, you're looking at about $40,000 all-in. We're talking new, loaded Camry money, but you get a 493-horsepower AMG V8, a retractable top and a manual transmission. That's really not bad. Not bad at all.