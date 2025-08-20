Honda Wants Better Driver Assistance Systems, And It's Using An AI Company To Get It Done

Honda must feel left out of the self-driving vehicle party because it just inked a multi-year deal to work with a U.S.-based artificial intelligence startup to develop the tech. The Japanese automaker and Helm.ai — a company it has an equity stake in — will work together to produce advanced driver assistive technology for Honda's mass-market vehicles by 2027.

Right now, there's no word on the value of the contract or how long it will last, but it's a clear sign that Honda has joined in on the race to develop "end-to-end" driving tech, according to a statement put out by both companies. At the very least, it shows the Honda is trying to catch up with GM's Super Cruise (the gold standard, if you ask me), Ford's BlueCruise, and Tesla's Autopilot.

In the statement, Honda's VP of software-defined vehicles said the move is all about safety:

"This joint development supports Honda's goal of realizing safe and affordable automated driving technologies for our global customers," Mahito Shikama said. "Through our collaboration with Helm.ai, we are advancing the development of AI technologies that enhance the real-world applicability of autonomous driving systems, bringing us closer to a future with zero traffic collision fatalities."