This Toyota Coaster With 6 Feet Of Head Room And A Queen Size Bed Is The Perfect Getaway Vehicle For Tall Kings

It's 2025, and plenty of us just want to escape. We're tired of living under the thumbs of our managers, landlords, and utility companies. We want freedom, and many folks have found it in overlanding or adventure motorcycling — but many of us are still searching for that perfect way to get away from it all. Well, search no more, because for you folks too tall for rooftop tents or pannier-packed hammocks I've found the perfect means of escape from the banality of daily life: This Toyota Coaster, which manages to fit six feet of headroom and a queen-sized bed into a single standard parking space. Mostly.

This Toyota Coaster is a JDM import from 1989, the year that gave us both the NA Miata and the R32 Skyline. Like those, it's an extremely cool Japanese vehicle. Unlike them, it carries a 3.7-liter diesel engine that can haul you and some partners or friends wherever you care to go. That's more displacement than an '89 Skyline's RB20 plus an '89 Miata's B6ZE. Truly, more power than you could ever need.