Man Scammed Out Of $17,000 After Calling United Airlines Customer Service

Calls to customer service rarely begin happily and are typically a frustrating struggle against an automated system to get a human representative on the line. One Denver man found out the hard way that sometimes the person on the other end of the line isn't always who they claim to be. He lost $17,000 while rebooking a family trip to Europe with United Airlines. It might sound like a familiar phishing scam, but the victim called United's official customer service number.

Dan Smoker nearly had an 18-day vacation derailed after his family's first flight from Denver to London was canceled. According to KUSA, he called 1-800-UNITED-1 the next day. Smoker spoke with a female customer service representative before being transferred to someone named David. He promised to rebook Smoker, but the flight's $17,000 cost would have to be charged to his card before being refunded later. The new itinerary was booked, and he received a confirmation email that it could take up to 50 business days to process the refund.