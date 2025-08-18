Porsche Engineering Modified This Polaris RZR, And Now It Can Be Yours If You're Cool Enough

Side-by-sides may be a great way to kill yourself, but they're also a fantastic way to have an absurd amount of ton of fun for relatively little money. The companies that make them are also currently in an arms race to offer even more extreme performance, meaning the best one you can buy today could be old news in a year or two. So why not buy one that's actually unique, like this 2018 Polaris RZR that was modified by Porsche Engineering and currently listed on Cars & Bids?

If you're scratching your head because you keep a pretty close eye on side-by-sides and don't remember Polaris selling a Porsche collaboration, don't worry. You didn't miss anything. According to the seller, this was a collaboration between Polaris and Porsche Engineering, and they built it as a development mule. It was also allegedly never supposed to be sold to the public. The word "allegedly" is doing a huge amount of heavy lifting there, but you know what? It's a cool story. You can also tell your friends the exact same story when this thing shows up in your driveway after you win the auction.

Oh, and if you live in Arizona, this thing is allegedly street legal. You would probably die instantaneously if you ever got into a wreck, but I mean, it's Arizona. You could also get killed by a snake or a spider or someone carrying the plague at any moment. Also, it's not like a motorcycle would be any safer if you got plastered by a 9,000-pound GMC Hummer EV.