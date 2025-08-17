Mahindra's Batman-Themed Limited-Edition SUV Is Exactly What Bruce Wayne Needs
Someone was listening when we said the next Batmobile should be an electric vehicle. The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition has just what the Dark Knight needs: a unique satin black color, a 79-kWh battery, and more emblems than you can throw a Batarang at. Best of all, it's a real vehicle that you can buy — at least if you're in India rather than Gotham City.
The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition sure looks the part, and it was developed in partnership with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products. The image of Caped Crusader himself behind the front fenders is a little over the top for an actual Batmobile, but not for a limited edition of 300 cars, and the BE 6 already has a wild design. The unique 20-inch alloy wheels, complete with Bat logo center caps, are perfect for the Batman theme, as are the gold calipers and springs.
The panoramic glass sunroof lights up with the Bat emblem from the Dark Knight Trilogy, visible from both inside and out. It's definitely a gimmick, but Batman is all about his gimmicks, whether functional or not. It's certainly much more subtle than the Tumbler.
My favorite feature is the Bat-Signal puddle lights. They may not alert the Dark Knight that Gotham City needs his aid, but they definitely look cool.
Straight out of the Batcave
The Batman Edition is appropriately based on the most powerful version of the BE 6. While its 282 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque may not quite match the turbines or jets Batman is used to, it should be plenty quick for his biggest fans. One nice touch is that the Boost Mode button on the steering wheel, which provides an extra burst of power for 10 seconds, has only a Bat symbol labeling it, making it feel like a special crime-fighting feature.
Mahindra spread Bat emblems throughout the cabin as well. Some are in your face, like the one on the dashboard at startup and the numbered Batman Edition plaque on the center console. Others are subtle, sewn into the fabric door pulls or tags on the seats.
This is the ultimate ride for the ultimate Bat fan. We can debate until the cows come home which Batmobile is best, whether it's the Tim Burton one, the Matt Reeves one, or the classic Adam West one (my personal favorite). But none of them are real, except for this one. You just have to go to India to get it.