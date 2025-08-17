Mahindra's Batman-Themed Limited-Edition SUV Is Exactly What Bruce Wayne Needs

Someone was listening when we said the next Batmobile should be an electric vehicle. The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition has just what the Dark Knight needs: a unique satin black color, a 79-kWh battery, and more emblems than you can throw a Batarang at. Best of all, it's a real vehicle that you can buy — at least if you're in India rather than Gotham City.

The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition sure looks the part, and it was developed in partnership with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products. The image of Caped Crusader himself behind the front fenders is a little over the top for an actual Batmobile, but not for a limited edition of 300 cars, and the BE 6 already has a wild design. The unique 20-inch alloy wheels, complete with Bat logo center caps, are perfect for the Batman theme, as are the gold calipers and springs.

The panoramic glass sunroof lights up with the Bat emblem from the Dark Knight Trilogy, visible from both inside and out. It's definitely a gimmick, but Batman is all about his gimmicks, whether functional or not. It's certainly much more subtle than the Tumbler.

My favorite feature is the Bat-Signal puddle lights. They may not alert the Dark Knight that Gotham City needs his aid, but they definitely look cool.