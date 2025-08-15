Meyers Manx And Tuthill Collab On A Next-Level Rally Buggy With Three Limited-Slip Diffs And A 911K-Derived Motor

Meyers Manx always oozed aura, but the boutique beach buggy builder has taken things to the next level over the past few years. It sells a sleek new electrified version of its iconic beach buggy, and if that's not your jam, you can even buy one powered by a friggin' radial engine, but its latest model is cooler than either of those.

Meyers Manx unveiled the LFG at The Quail this week in partnership with the rally legends at Tuthill, and it's a 4WD all-terrain rally monster with three limited-slip differentials, twin five-way adjustable dampers with hydraulic bump stops, and it's offered with a four-valve version of Tuthill's legendary 911K flat-6 engine.

Stephen Bauer/ Meyers Manx

Just 100 LFGs will be built, and each purchase includes an offer to take this bonkers rally buggy across the globe with six years of access to curated driving adventures beginning in 2027 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Meyers Manx's victory in the first Baja 1000. If Meyers Manx is looking for media coverage of these events, I'd happily shoulder the burden of such an endeavor. Just throwing that out there.