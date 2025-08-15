Meyers Manx And Tuthill Collab On A Next-Level Rally Buggy With Three Limited-Slip Diffs And A 911K-Derived Motor
Meyers Manx always oozed aura, but the boutique beach buggy builder has taken things to the next level over the past few years. It sells a sleek new electrified version of its iconic beach buggy, and if that's not your jam, you can even buy one powered by a friggin' radial engine, but its latest model is cooler than either of those.
Meyers Manx unveiled the LFG at The Quail this week in partnership with the rally legends at Tuthill, and it's a 4WD all-terrain rally monster with three limited-slip differentials, twin five-way adjustable dampers with hydraulic bump stops, and it's offered with a four-valve version of Tuthill's legendary 911K flat-6 engine.
Just 100 LFGs will be built, and each purchase includes an offer to take this bonkers rally buggy across the globe with six years of access to curated driving adventures beginning in 2027 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Meyers Manx's victory in the first Baja 1000. If Meyers Manx is looking for media coverage of these events, I'd happily shoulder the burden of such an endeavor. Just throwing that out there.
LFG stands for... well you know
The LFG is ready to tackle virtually any terrain, and keep its occupants relatively coddled with a fully enclosed, climate-controlled cockpit, or it can convert into an open-air buggy in just two minutes so its occupants can feel the breeze whip through their designer hair plugs. More importantly, choosing to go full beach buggy mode allows unmitigated access to the scintillating siren song of the optional 911K engine, which is enchantingly echoed to the world through an Inconel exhaust system.
The body of this beastly buggy is built out of carbon-fiber, and it hides a long-range fuel tank and a six-speed sequential gearbox that sends power to all four BF Goodrich all-terrain tire-wrapped wheels via front, center, and rear limited-slip differentials. CEO of Trousdale Ventures and chairman of the board at Meyers Manx Phillip Sarofim said, "We imagined the perfect Meyers Manx, brought Freeman Thomas on board to infuse his design brilliance, and merged it with Tuthill's engineering mastery. The result is raw, visceral, novel, and totally uncompromising. We call it LFG for a reason."
No pricing has been announced for the 100 LFGs, but it's safe to say that it will be quite pricey. I'm someone who isn't traditionally interested in these ultra-rare, ultra-expensive special editions, but the LFG isn't a traditional ultra-rare, ultra-expensive special edition, and I love it so much.