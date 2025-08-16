2026 BMW M850i Edition M Heritage Is BMW's Very Red Farewell To The 8 Series

After a two-decade break, BMW brought back the 8 Series for the 2019 model year, which means the luxury grand tourer is now on its eighth model year. Apparently, that's a long-enough production run for BMW, so it's almost time to send the second-generation 8 Series to the big parking lot in the sky. Before it does that, though, it's saying goodbye with the 2026 BMW M850i Edition M Heritage. Only 500 will ever be built, so if you want one, you'd better hurry up and place your order.

While a lot of people will probably just look at the photos and see a red 8 Series, those who know will recognize that it's the same Bright Red offered on the original E31 8 Series. If that particular red isn't your style, though, BMW will also offer four other paint options from the E31, including Mauritius Blue metallic, Cosmos Black metallic, Oxford Green metallic, and Daytona Violet metallic. Customers will be able to order any of those colors at no extra cost, which is always appreciated, but then again, we're also talking about a special edition that $131,575, including destination, so you'll already be paying a pretty penny for what's still ultimately an M850i.

Still, you do also get the M carbon fiber roof, Orbit Grey 20-inch wheels and the M Sport Professional package, which adds M Sport brakes with black calipers, M Shadowline lights, and Extended Shadowline exterior trim. Shadowline!