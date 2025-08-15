Lax Fuel Economy Rules Are Hurting Rivian

It's open season for fuel economy in the United States, with automakers now allowed to build whatever makes them the most money with zero regard for its impact on the planet. This is bad for anyone who plans on continuing to live on this planet, but it's particularly bad for automakers like Rivian that rely on selling fuel economy credits to less-efficient automakers. From the Wall Street Journal:

Electric truck maker Rivian says the rollback of fuel economy rules in the U.S. is holding up $100 million of revenue, a sign of how changes to automotive policy under the Trump administration are starting to hurt the electric-vehicle industry. Rivian and its rivals have generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue selling credits tied to the nation's fuel economy rules. But after the Trump administration removed penalties for violating those standards, the nation's top automotive regulator stopped issuing paperwork necessary to finalize those credits, leaving EV makers in the lurch. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the change was part of moves to overturn Biden-era EV rules and address Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards, known as CAFE. "NHTSA is focusing on fixing CAFE standards to make cars more affordable again," a NHTSA spokesperson said. "When that process is complete, we will return to issuing compliance letters to manufacturers."

Most of us are probably familiar with these credits from the days when Tesla made its money on them. It took years for that company to actually see a fiscal quarter in the black without the assistance of those credits, and now Rivian's in the same place — only, suddenly, without the credits.