I'm Going From Sporty Hatchback To A Two-Door Coupe! What Car Should I Buy?
Paul lives near Baltimore and is a retired firefighter. He wants to swap his 2008 GTI for a two-door coupe but maintain that German driving experience. With a budget of up to $50,000, what car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenario.
Retired 67 y.o. firefighter looking to replace my 2008 GTI with something new. The other household vehicle is a 2016 CRV which gives me some freedom to go coupe-ish. Looking for engaging handling, love the German quality vibe the GTI gives me. Not a Miata( 2 hip replacements) nothing that low. Not looking for a manual. Has to be under fifty grand, but under 45k would be ideal.
Quick Facts:
Budget: Under $50,000
Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: two doors, fun but comfortable
Doesn't want: A Miata
Expert 1: Tom McParland - Big Enough For Comfort, Small Enough For Fun
While the GTI is a great daily driver, I can understand wanting to change it up a bit, especially since you don't need the practicality of the hatchback anymore. There are a handful of European two-doors that could fit the bill, especially since you aren't limiting yourself to something with a manual transmission. I think the best overall choice is the BMW 4-series. Styling on the current generation 4-series can be polarizing, but they do look better in person in the right color.
Available with both turbocharged six-cylinder and four-cylinder engines, you are going to be tempted to get the more powerful mill, but if you were satisfied with the output of your GTI, the 4-cylinder option will still be plenty quick with its 255 horsepower. Opting for the lower engine means you can get a newer model with lower miles and more warranty remaining. Something like this BMW Certified 2024 with M-Sport package. This one is loaded with features and with under 14,000 miles.
Expert 2: Amber DaSilva - Fly Out, Drive Back
I've got a weird one for you, Paul. Not the car, this Lexus LC500 for $49,900 is just perfect for you, but the method of getting it. See, the LC is tough to find within your price range, but it's not impossible — you just have to spread your search radius really, really wide. As in, Texas wide. Paul, I'm going to need you to fly to Texas, buy this Lexus, and drive it back.
I know, I know, that sounds like a lot of time on the road. Google Maps says it's about 27 hours. But think about how well-acquainted you'll be with your new Lexus by the time you're back home in Baltimore, and how much you'll love your slightly-over-a-day spent behind the wheel. If you liked the German build quality of your GTI, just wait until you see what Lexus brings to the party with the LC. It's another level entirely.
The LC may look low-slung and sleek, but I can confirm from personal experience that it's easier to enter and exit than a Miata. It ought to keep your hips perfectly happy, and be nice and comfortable for the time you spend on the road. Those looks, though, beat the hell out of any BMW you'll see out there on the roads. This is a gorgeous car, and you deserve nothing less.Paul, get yourself a Lexus LC. If you can find one closer to you for under 50 grand, jump on it, but I don't think you'd have a bad time flying to San Juan and road tripping this grand tourer back home. It's comfortable, sleek, and perfect for you.
Expert 3: Logan K. Carter - The logical progression from a GTI
Hey Paul, I found something well within your budget that is the most logical progression from a GTI– a low-mileage, Turbo Blue 2019 Audi TTS. The TTS gets a big power boost over your GTI, with a similar 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 288 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, and sends it through a seven-speed dual clutch automatic and Audi's legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Audi claims a 0-to-60 time of 4.4 seconds, so it will certainly feel like a nice upgrade from your GTI, and fulfill your desire for engaging handling characteristics paired with Germanic quality.
The Audi TTS is already an achingly beautiful car, but this shade of Turbo Blue really makes its low-slung body pop. Despite that low-slung body, it isn't as hardcore as other performance coupes so it shouldn't put too much strain on your new hips. I think I found you a winner here, Paul; German quality, legendary Audi Quattro handling even in Maryland's notoriously wet weather, and a sub-$40,000 price. Hope you like your new car!