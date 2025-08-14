I'm Going From Sporty Hatchback To A Two-Door Coupe! What Car Should I Buy?

I've got a weird one for you, Paul. Not the car, this Lexus LC500 for $49,900 is just perfect for you, but the method of getting it. See, the LC is tough to find within your price range, but it's not impossible — you just have to spread your search radius really, really wide. As in, Texas wide. Paul, I'm going to need you to fly to Texas, buy this Lexus, and drive it back.

I know, I know, that sounds like a lot of time on the road. Google Maps says it's about 27 hours. But think about how well-acquainted you'll be with your new Lexus by the time you're back home in Baltimore, and how much you'll love your slightly-over-a-day spent behind the wheel. If you liked the German build quality of your GTI, just wait until you see what Lexus brings to the party with the LC. It's another level entirely.

The LC may look low-slung and sleek, but I can confirm from personal experience that it's easier to enter and exit than a Miata. It ought to keep your hips perfectly happy, and be nice and comfortable for the time you spend on the road. Those looks, though, beat the hell out of any BMW you'll see out there on the roads. This is a gorgeous car, and you deserve nothing less.Paul, get yourself a Lexus LC. If you can find one closer to you for under 50 grand, jump on it, but I don't think you'd have a bad time flying to San Juan and road tripping this grand tourer back home. It's comfortable, sleek, and perfect for you.