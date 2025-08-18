How Boeing's Supersonic Dream Jet Spent Years In A Florida Swamp

The lights were still off outside when I reached the Museum of Flight's Restoration Center and Reserve Collection in Everett, Washington, an hour outside Seattle. The heavy overcast matched the gloom of the essentially abandoned aircraft just behind the restoration center on the flight line. Austin Ballard, the restoration center's supervisor, told me how few visitors the museum has had since it closed its doors to the public early in the pandemic; in fact, it has yet to reopen them. But with a warm smile, he let me in and showed me around the museum's island of misfit planes.

It didn't take long to find what I was looking for. Crammed into the hangar, surrounded by aviation relics spanning numerous eras, was the better half of a plane. It certainly wasn't airworthy — in fact, it was never meant to fly. Despite this, however, this timeworn artifact once represented hopes of a supersonic future for both Boeing and America.

As the winner of the Supersonic Transport (SST) project, the Boeing 2707 promised to outrun and outcarry the British-French Concorde (you can watch workers build the last Concorde here), and bring faster-than-sound travel to the everyday American. But it wasn't to be. With sonic booms proving too loud for land routes, combined with an ongoing litany of developmental setbacks, the SST program was canned, and all that was left was the jet's full-sized mockup.

Today, 54 years later, only the plane's front half remains. But after serving several decades as a museum piece, evangelical church decoration, and roadside attraction, the fact that anything of the SST remains is nothing short of a miracle. And in fact, although the mockup returned to near its birthplace a decade ago, its future remains in jeopardy.