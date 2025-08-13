London Police Seize 72 Cars Worth $9 Million During 'Anti-Social Driving' Crackdown

London is an amazing city with enough rich culture and history to keep your average tourist busy for months, but there is another reason The Big Smoke draws so many eyes to its streets: the world-class car spotting. Not everyone is wild about the colorful traffic, however. Residents have been complaining about the noise, unsafe driving habits of owners and pollution produced by high-end rides for years and now, London's Metropolitan Police service is cracking down on daily supercar rallies, seizing millions of dollars worth of cars in just a 48 hour period.

The police action against "anti-social" driving occurred over the weekend and involved 75 of the Met's Special Constabulary and Vehicle Enforcement Team, who partnered with the Motor Insurers' Bureau to identify car owners who were late on their insurance payments — or had none at all. The crackdown covered Hyde Park, Kensington and Chelsea, some of the highest of the high-class neighborhoods in London, which naturally resulted in a large amount of the vehicles seize being of the supercar variety. One notable seizure saw a pair of purple Lamborghinis from a pair of drivers, one of whom had only been in the country for two hours before losing their ostentatious ride. All told, the Met impounded 72 vehicles with an average cost of $125,000 a piece.