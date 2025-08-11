Southwest Airlines Leaves Two Blind Passengers Behind At Gate

While airlines can constantly mishandle luggage, they usually have the decency not to forget the passengers who arrive on time at the gate. However, not at Southwest Airlines. The Dallas-based carrier left two blind passengers behind at New Orleans International Airport last month. To react to a five-hour delay, Southwest rebooked every other passenger onto an earlier service. The airline never made a verbal announcement of the change.

The two blind women, Camille Tate and Sherri Brun, waited out the entire five-hour delay at Gate B6 while checking the Southwest Mobile App for updates. Their fellow passengers boarded the earlier flight at Gate B4, not too far away. According to WSVN, the two friends didn't realize anything was wrong until they were the only two passengers on their flight. They still made the discovery faster than the airline. Southwest didn't discover the error until the flight landed. Southwest reasons that because they didn't rebook, the app never made them aware of the other flight.