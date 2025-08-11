Expiring EV Tax Credits Gives Tesla A Temporary Sales Boost

In economics, there's something called a "dead cat bounce." When a company is tumbling down, it'll often have a brief period where everything starts looking good — the stock rises, there's a brief rally to combat the inexorable decline, and people swear that this is the beginning of a new era. It never is. Even a dead cat will bounce once, and so many companies do the same. In related news, Tesla — an automaker that's hemorrhaged sales month over month, quarter after quarter, in response to its CEO's meddling in U.S. politics — is showing longer waits for vehicle deliveries as the EV tax credit draws to a close. From Barron's:

Tesla recently increased its estimated wait times for its most popular electric vehicle, the Model Y, to four to six weeks from a recent range of one to three weeks. It's a signal of more order activity. Higher demand is good news, but there is a catch. This is the last quarter buyers can qualify for the federal purchase tax credit worth up to $7,500. That benefit was eliminated in President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill, passed on July 4. No one knows exactly what will happen to EV pricing and demand in the fourth quarter when the credit goes away. Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned of some "rough quarters" ahead on his company's second quarter earnings conference call, referring to the loss of the credit at a time when Tesla's driverless technology was ramping up.

Does Tesla meet the technical definition for a dead cat bounce? Almost certainly not, given that the stock's been trading relatively flat since May. But it's an interesting comparison on the sales side, seeing a flagging company suddenly have an influx of business. I wonder how many it has left in it.