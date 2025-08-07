GM And Hyundai Team Up, But Not For EVs

It's a weird time to be selling cars right now. You've got trade wars to deal with, an ever-shifting regulatory environment, and a bunch of Chinese automakers as competition who are just too damn good at their jobs. What's an American or South Korean carmaker to do? Well, apparently, team up with the other. From Reuters:

General Motors and Hyundai Motor on Wednesday outlined plans to develop five vehicles together as they seek to lower costs amid growing competition from nimble Chinese rivals, although some analysts questioned whether the plan would work. Four of the vehicles — a compact SUV/car/pickup, and a mid-size pickup — are targeted for launch in Central and South America in 2028 and support both internal combustion and hybrid powertrains. ... "The partnership itself is a win-win strategy, since GM can learn the hybrid technology from Hyundai while Hyundai can use the relationship with GM as leverage for trade negotiations with the United States," said Teddi Kim, head of auto research firm Mirae-Mobility Research & Services.

The cars of this partnership aren't intended for our market, but Hyundai wants to use this to look good to the Trump administration. Maybe that's part of why this new partnership will face off against Chinese EVs with old-fashioned ICE and hybrid vehicles, to appease a ruler who thoroughly loathes electrification. Or, maybe both companies are just prioritizing quarterly sales numbers over the planet lasting another quarter.