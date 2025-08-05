E30 BMW 325i Once Lost A Sports Sedan Comparison Test To The Ford Taurus SHO

The E30 BMW 3 Series is a legend among car enthusiasts, and for good reason. It's a beautifully engineered, mechanical German car that wasn't muddied by too many electronics, turbochargers, or a two-ton curb weight. It's renowned for its silky smooth and rev-happy M20 inline-6 engine, its impressive balance between comfort and performance, and its relative simplicity. The E30 often lumped in with other standouts like the Mazda Miata as one of the purest driver's cars of all time, but it lost a 1989 Car and Driver sports sedan comparison test to a Ford Taurus.

Granted, it lost to the ultimate Ford Taurus, the SHO (or Super High-Output) version of Ford's front-wheel-drive family sedan, but the result is shocking nonetheless. The E30 actually placed third in this test, also falling behind another unlikely competitor, the rarely remembered Sterling 827S. How could the E30 BMW 3 Series that has gone down in history as one of the purest driver's cars of all time have lost to a British-flavored version of the Acura Legend and a spiced-up Ford family sedan? They were very different times.