This Tri-Rotor Mazda RX-3 Could Be The Perfect Car — If You Can Finish Building It

By Amber DaSilva
Most of a Mazda RX-3 Facebook Marketplace

The Mazda RX-3 is a gorgeous car with beautiful proportions and a unique engine layout. Really, Mazda designed it so well that it only has one glaring problem: The "3" in RX-3 doesn't refer to the number of rotors sitting beneath the hood. That's an issue that one enterprising builder has endeavored to fix, and the three-rotor fruit of their labor can now be yours to enjoy. You just need to finish actually building it. 

This RX-3 popped up on Facebook Marketplace in Bridgeport, Connecticut, of all places. The seller claims its built three-rotor engine was professionally assembled before living life a quarter-mile at a time, powering an RX-2 to 9-second quarter-miles. That car's since moved on to another engine, and the three-rotor now sits beneath the hood of this RX-3. Is it wired up? Plumbed for fuel and cooling? Is there a drivetrain? Listen. Don't worry about the details. 

Some assembly required

The motor in the RX-3 engine bay Facebook Marketplace

The Mazda may not be all put together, but it includes plenty of parts. There's an engine (including Weber carbs), transmission, two driveshafts, two distributors, a fixed-back seat, a dashboard, a wiring harness, a radiator, a fuel cell, and about half a garage's worth more. It's not clear what the wiring harness goes to — the engine, the body, both, neither — but the seller claims the kit includes just about everything you'd need to put the car together. It's like a model kit, only the parts you're using come from different brands and you're doing your best to mash them together without instructions. A wrencher's dream, basically.

This build-it-yourself RX-3 could be yours for $25,000 — not an insignificant sum, but a hell of a deal for the final car if all the parts do indeed turn out to be included. Of course, you're gambling on that when you make the purchase, but when has a Facebook Marketplace seller ever overestimated the condition or completeness of a project car? Take the gamble, and get the car kit of your dreams. I'm assuming my dreams are your dreams too.

Comment(s)

Recommended