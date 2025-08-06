This Tri-Rotor Mazda RX-3 Could Be The Perfect Car — If You Can Finish Building It

The Mazda RX-3 is a gorgeous car with beautiful proportions and a unique engine layout. Really, Mazda designed it so well that it only has one glaring problem: The "3" in RX-3 doesn't refer to the number of rotors sitting beneath the hood. That's an issue that one enterprising builder has endeavored to fix, and the three-rotor fruit of their labor can now be yours to enjoy. You just need to finish actually building it.

This RX-3 popped up on Facebook Marketplace in Bridgeport, Connecticut, of all places. The seller claims its built three-rotor engine was professionally assembled before living life a quarter-mile at a time, powering an RX-2 to 9-second quarter-miles. That car's since moved on to another engine, and the three-rotor now sits beneath the hood of this RX-3. Is it wired up? Plumbed for fuel and cooling? Is there a drivetrain? Listen. Don't worry about the details.