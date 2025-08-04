Hawaiian Shipping Giant Bans EVs And Plug-In Hybrids Over Fire Risk

The global nature of car production makes shipping by sea a necessity. However, the growth of electric and hybrid vehicles fitted with lithium-ion batteries has created a fiery nightmare for maritime shipping companies. Matson, Inc., a multi-billion-dollar operation based in Honolulu, Hawaii, took a drastic step to protect its cargo ship last month by banning EVs and hybrids. Hopefully, the ban won't be permanent, as Matson stated that the suspension will be lifted once adequate safety solutions are implemented.

Unlike the dedicated car carriers that have caught fire, Matson uses container ships to transport cars along routes across the Pacific Ocean. This method creates two problems. First, how do you detect when a car catches fire inside a container? Second, how do you extinguish the blaze inside the metal box? Matson seemingly found a fire response solution, the HydroPen. The device can drill a hole into a container in under nine seconds before flooding the box with water. A solution for the second problem has yet to be found. According to the Maritime Executive, Matson sent out a letter to its customers, which read: