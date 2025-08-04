Hawaiian Shipping Giant Bans EVs And Plug-In Hybrids Over Fire Risk
The global nature of car production makes shipping by sea a necessity. However, the growth of electric and hybrid vehicles fitted with lithium-ion batteries has created a fiery nightmare for maritime shipping companies. Matson, Inc., a multi-billion-dollar operation based in Honolulu, Hawaii, took a drastic step to protect its cargo ship last month by banning EVs and hybrids. Hopefully, the ban won't be permanent, as Matson stated that the suspension will be lifted once adequate safety solutions are implemented.
Unlike the dedicated car carriers that have caught fire, Matson uses container ships to transport cars along routes across the Pacific Ocean. This method creates two problems. First, how do you detect when a car catches fire inside a container? Second, how do you extinguish the blaze inside the metal box? Matson seemingly found a fire response solution, the HydroPen. The device can drill a hole into a container in under nine seconds before flooding the box with water. A solution for the second problem has yet to be found. According to the Maritime Executive, Matson sent out a letter to its customers, which read:
"Due to increasing concern for the safety of transporting vehicles powered by large lithium-ion batteries, Matson is suspending acceptance of used or new electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles for transport aboard its vessels. Effective immediately, we have ceased accepting new bookings for these shipments to/from all trades."
Ships carrying EVs and hybrids keep catching fire and sinking
It's not clear if Matson's decision was made in reaction to the fire onboard the Morning Midas in June. The ship burned to a crisp 300 miles southwest of Alaska as it was moving 3,048 cars from China to Mexico. There were 70 electric vehicles and 681 hybrids onboard. The fire raged uncontrollably for three weeks until the vessel sank. Thankfully, all 22 crew members evacuated and another merchant ship nearby rescued them.
It wouldn't be the first time that the company adopted new policies in reaction to a disaster impacting another shipper. Matson implemented its first set of lithium battery safety guidelines after the fire on the Felicity Ace in 2022. The mid-Atlantic inferno destroyed nearly 4,000 Volkswagen Group vehicles and led to the entire ship capsizing. It's estimated that as much as $400 million in cargo was lost. Understandably, Matson would ban vehicles fitted with lithium-ion batteries to protect its crews, its vessels and the cargo of other customers.