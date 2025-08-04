Hospital Parking Garage Mistakenly Charged A Woman Nearly $8,000 For A 45-Minute Visit

Parking in Los Angeles is a well-known hassle, but imagine being charged nearly $8,000 by an automated machine that wrongfully showed that you were parked there for three years. That's what happened to Cate Daniels last Friday after a 45-minute visit to Glendale Memorial Hospital in LA County. The hospital parking structure's automated machine charged Cate Daniels $7,829 after a visit that didn't even last an hour. The receipt claimed that Daniels first parked in the structure in 2022, and when she tried correcting the issue, she said a parking attendant accused her of parking there for weeks and wouldn't remedy the problem.

Daniels was visiting Glendale Memorial Hospital last Friday for a cancer screening, which is unpleasant enough without an $8,000 parking charge. She told KCAL News, "Two different people have said things like this happen in that lot. Makes me think I'm not the only one this has happened to."