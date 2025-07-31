My Outback Is Boring But I Need Something That Is Good For The Snow! What Should I Buy?

Brendan lives in Buffalo New York, which is the perfect environment for his Outback. The problem is that while the Subaru does everything well, it's kind of boring. He wants something a bit more exciting that can still fit the family and is winter capable. What car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

I currently drive a Subaru Outback which is a very good, reliable car for a family with a small child and dog. However as reliable as the outback is, it is boring as hell to drive. I have a 1 mile commute to work and occasionally have to drive long distances for work to construction sites. I also live in Buffalo, NY which is under the threat of snow at all times.

I want something fun to drive, fuel efficient, good for carrying the family around. Cars that are less angular/more boxy appeal to me as well. Also I don't have access to charging so an EV won't work. Budget is around $35,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $35,000

Location: Buffalo, New York

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: AWD, room for the kids, fun to drive

Doesn't want: Something too big