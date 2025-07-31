My Outback Is Boring But I Need Something That Is Good For The Snow! What Should I Buy?
Brendan lives in Buffalo New York, which is the perfect environment for his Outback. The problem is that while the Subaru does everything well, it's kind of boring. He wants something a bit more exciting that can still fit the family and is winter capable. What car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenario.
I currently drive a Subaru Outback which is a very good, reliable car for a family with a small child and dog. However as reliable as the outback is, it is boring as hell to drive. I have a 1 mile commute to work and occasionally have to drive long distances for work to construction sites. I also live in Buffalo, NY which is under the threat of snow at all times.
I want something fun to drive, fuel efficient, good for carrying the family around. Cars that are less angular/more boxy appeal to me as well. Also I don't have access to charging so an EV won't work. Budget is around $35,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $35,000
Location: Buffalo, New York
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: AWD, room for the kids, fun to drive
Doesn't want: Something too big
Expert 1: Tom McParland - GTS Baby!
The Subaru Outback is kind of the Swiss Army Knife of cars. It will do a lot of things pretty well, but it won't be excellent at any of them. But that is what makes it so popular, most buyers don't need an awesome car, they just need a good one. However, if you want to move away from bland and more towards badass, you probably are going to have to give something up.
Your biggest bend is going to have to be fuel economy, but you don't drive much to work so the extra cost at the pump won't be so bad. You are a good match for a Kia Stinger. With available AWD, and a rear hatch that will rival the space of your Outback, you get performance and practicality in a stylish package. Opt for the twin-turbo V6 and you will have over 360 horses to play with, but you will be averaging fuel economy in the low 20s. Here is a 2019 GTS model in a fantastic orange so you will always spot it in a parking lot. This car has just under 50,000 miles which is a reasonable amount of use for something almost six years old, and at just under $30,000 you still have some budget remaining.
Expert 2: Collin Woodard - More reliable than a Maserati
So Brendan, you're looking for something that's more exciting to drive than your Outback (most likely with all-wheel drive) and don't seem to mind if it isn't as reliable as your Outback? And you want it to be less than $35,000? It sounds to me like it's time to head over to Williamsville and pick up this 2019 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso with only 32,736 miles on it.
Just kidding. I'm not trying to ruin your life. Thankfully, we can find something that still ticks all your boxes without causing a divorce and setting your entire financial future on fire. It may not be the most common car at the construction sites you occasionally visit, but I'm pretty sure what you're really looking for is a Porsche Macan S.
You're in luck, too, because that same dealer has a 2020 Porsche Macan S listed with 63,454 miles on it for $34,795, which is technically less than $35,000. The gray paint and black interior aren't exactly the most exciting combination, but with all the snow you have to worry about, maybe that's a good thing. Plus, it should have plenty of power and be far more fun to drive than your current crossover. Even better, it should also be significantly more reliable than that Maserati.
Expert 3: Daniel Golson - You deserve to be fancy
This is a skosh above your budget, but it's worth it for blue on brown, right? Going from your Outback to this Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain will be an easy transition, but with huge quality of life improvements. The mild-hybrid turbocharged inline-6 is one of my favorite engines currently in production; with 362 horsepower it'll get you to 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds, and it'll get 28 mpg on the highway according to the EPA, which isn't bad.
It's definitely spacious enough for your kid and dog, and the slightly lifted ride height and body cladding is perfect for dirty job sites and mild trails. Plus, the interior of this generation E-Class is absolutely fantastic, and it will be a gigantic tech upgrade from your Subaru. It's even got a rear-facing third row!