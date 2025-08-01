Kia Dealership Takes Customer's Car, So She Takes Its Name

Turn around is fair play in the car world. Take this incident, where an Ohio Kia dealer repossessed a customer's car a month after she took delivery after a finance agreement allegedly fell through via some shoddy paperwork. The customer in question did a little digging and discovered that the dealer no longer had the legal right to use its own name. Now, both the buyer and the dealer are tangled in a legal battle regarding the arbitration of the vehicle sale and the rights to the dealer's name.

Tiah McCreary went to Taylor Kia of Lima to purchase a brand-new Kia K5, according to Court News Ohio. After meeting with the finance manager she signed the paperwork. Within those sales documents was an arbitration agreement, where any disputes between the buyer and the dealer must be settled under arbitration. The car was supposed to by financed through Global Lending Services, but then the lender claimed there was not enough information to finalize the loan, and the dealer repossessed the car a month after Ms. McCreary took it home.