These Are The Last New Vehicles You Can Get With A Manual Transfer Case

The Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler are two SUVs with a singular mission: Providing extreme off-road performance straight from the manufacturer. And in both cases, those automakers go to great lengths to boost their ride's trail credibility with high-performance suspensions, huge wheels, robust skid plates, etc. Honestly, it's the kind of hardware you can get on a fair number of SUVs, trucks, and even crossovers. What you can't get anywhere else is a manual transfer case. The Wrangler and Bronco are currently the only vehicles for sale in the United States to offer that.

Why does it matter? The transfer case is what splits engine power so it can go to a second set of wheels and allow a vehicle to move from two- to four-wheel drive. The ones in the Bronco and Wrangler have two speeds, allowing for two sets of gear ratios, including a low gear for off the beaten path. That's an important difference from all-wheel drive, which typically only has one gear ratio available.

In a two-speed setup, the "regular" ratio might be, for instance, 1:1, meaning that the transfer-case output shaft spins at the same speed as the main drive shaft. Moving the transfer case into its low range reduces the ratio to 4:1 so that it takes four revolutions of the drive shaft to get the transfer-case shaft to revolve once. The result is significantly more torque for low-speed trail maneuvers — as long as you know when to replace the transfer case fluid.