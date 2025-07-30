Two Barbie Doll Designers Killed In Car Crash By An 82-Year-Old Driving The Wrong Way On Italian Motorway

The Barbie and doll enthusiast community is left reeling after two famous doll collectors and designers and a passenger were killed in a violent car crash on Sunday by an 82-year-old who was driving the wrong way on the A4 motorway in Lombardy, Italy. 52-year-old Mario Paglino and 55-year-old Gianni Grossi were a couple who were the creative minds behind Magia2000, effectively a specialist fashion house for merging haute couture with the doll world that frequently collaborated with and consulted with Mattel.

According to Sky TG24, the couple was driving a Peugeot 3008 compact crossover with two additional passengers, 37-year-old Amodio Valerio Giurni, a banker who was also killed, and his 36-year-old wife Silvia Moramarco who was airlifted to Niguarda hospital in Milan in critical condition as the sole survivor of the devastating crash. According to the Daily Mail, the 82-year-old who died at the scene was identified as Egidio Ceriano. He realized he missed the Marcallo-Mesero toll booth and turned his Peugeot 207 around to re-enter the motorway without realizing he was going the wrong way. It is believed that he was driving the wrong way for over four miles before colliding head-on with the couple's 3008, with both cars traveling at approximately 80 miles per hour.