Australia's 1st Rocket Crashes 14 Seconds Into Maiden Flight

Rocket science being difficult is more than a comedic cliché. It's as hard as President Kennedy said it was in the early 1960s. Gilmour Space took Australia's first orbital rocket to the launch pad for the first time on Tuesday. However, the private company's Eris rocket lifted off and survived for only 14 seconds before smashing into the surface. Just like Starship-trashing enterprise SpaceX, Gilmour touted the failed launch as a learning experience to improve for the second test flight.

When Eris-1 lifted off the pad in Queensland, it quickly became clear that the rocket wasn't going to orbit or even high enough to potentially disturb a passing airliner. On a launch livestream, the rocket barely cleared the tower before it slowed and started hovering. Eris-1 slid sideways off the pad, then sank below the tree line. While the actual crash wasn't visible, the telltale plume of smoke told everything we needed to know. Adam Gilmour, CEO of Gilmour Space, said: