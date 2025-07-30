WWE Cofounder Vince McMahon Destroys Bentley In Connecticut Car Crash

Linda McMahon is currently busy destroying the Department of Education, but her husband, Vince McMahon, couldn't let her be the only one in the family to break something beyond repair. Last Thursday, the World Wrestling Entertainment co-founder reportedly destroyed a Bentley Continental GT in a crash that also took out two other cars, TMZ reports. The crash reportedly took place at about 9 a.m. Thursday morning in Connecticut, which, as TMZ points out, was only hours before we learned his longtime friend Hulk Hogan had died.

Even though the crash occurred nearly a week ago, details on the cause of the crash are still scarce. What we do know is that McMahon drove his Bentley into the back of a BMW 430i and also crashed into a guardrail on the median while traveling north on State Route 15 in Westport. The crash also reportedly sent debris into oncoming lanes, taking out a Ford Fusion in the process.

The good news is, the drivers in both the BMW and the Ford were wearing their seatbelts, and no serious injuries have been reported. McMahon was reportedly wearing his seatbelt, as well, and was also not injured. That said, the force from both crashes was reportedly enough to set off the airbags in both the Bentley and the BMW, and all three of the cars had to be towed away from the scene. The crash also damaged about 30 feet of guardrail along the median.