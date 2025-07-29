Man Gets $12,500 From Google After Street View Exposed His Bare Butt To The World

A little bit of exhibitionism can pay, as sites like OnlyFans have proven, but those sites are competitive, they can take real time for you to build up a following, and the money can be just the merest trickle — wouldn't it be nice if there were an easier way to rake in a bunch of money from just a single photo? Well, an Argentinian man found the solution: Have Google take Street View photos of your bare ass, and sue them for $12,500 over it.

Google captured the Argentinian man out in his yard, cheeks in the wind, with a Street View camera in 2017 according to CBS News. The man wasn't quite the exhibitionist the story makes him sound, though — he was hidden behind a 6.5-foot tall fence that obscured him from view by all but the tallest NBA point guards. He'd taken measures to ensure his privacy, to make evening out those tan lines at home a viable option, but the height of Google's cameras circumvented his fencing. Images of his nude rear, which he'd taken those privacy measures to protect, were then posted on Street View without the same censoring that it applies to faces and license plates.