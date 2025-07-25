Genesis G90s With Brush Guards And Lights Are The Coolest Way To Transport VIPs
From the indomitable tank of a Cadillac limo that our top government official rides in to the fleet of blacked-out American SUVs that swarm around it, the U.S. has an intimidating fleet of vehicles to ferry VIPs around in. I think, though, that Kuwait's new fleet of 47 Genesis G90s might be even cooler. Genesis' flagship sedan is already one of the most distinctive vehicles on sale today, but adding the chic-for-a-government-vehicle electric blue and yellow livery, brush guards and light bars makes them look downright rad.
According to Korea JoongAng Daily, this new fleet of G90s will include 40 cars that will be used for official ceremonies and protocol operations and seven that will be used to transport high-ranking officials. Genesis says that all 47 of these G90s were custom-built to meet official specifications and design standards as approved by the ministry's General Traffic Department.
Genesis has been a favorite of Kuwait for years
This isn't Genesis' first time with the honor of carrying Kuwait's government officials, in fact the G90 was selected as the official transportation vehicle for members of the National Assembly of Kuwait in 2021. The new G90s (maybe the G stands for Government in this case) will have the sedan's standard powertrain, a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that produces 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Genesis Middle East and Africa CEO Omar Alszubaidi said, "We are honored by the Ministry of Interior's selection of the Genesis G90 for official ceremonial and protocol use in Kuwait.... We look forward to continuing to support Kuwait's leadership with premium experiences that embody the true essence of modern luxury."
These G90s won't be transporting any baddies in the back seat, but whomever gets the privilege of parking their pampered posterior in the rear seat of one of these limo-lite luxury sedans will be treated to the utmost in comfort. And consider this an official petition to bring brush guards to more full-sized luxury sedans. They make the G90 look so mean, and I love it.