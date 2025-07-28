These Are The Worst Times Of Year To Buy A Used Car

It may seem that there hasn't been a good time to buy a used car since before the pandemic. Prices have dropped significantly for car buyers since the peak in 2022, but they are still higher than they were before COVID. If a bad experience during that period has prompted you to shop around for the best deal before purchasing your next used automobile, then that's smart thinking. However, finding the best prices depends not just on where you shop — it also matters when you're looking.

Statistics show that June is the worst month to buy a used car, as that is when you'll see the fewest deals on used car inventory. Many cite the warmer weather motivating consumers to get out of the house and go car shopping, increasing demand. However, June is also several months away from the release of the new model year for most vehicles. That also increases demand for used cars, giving dealerships no incentives to drop prices.