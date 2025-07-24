New Yorkers Pay This Woman To Sit In Their Cars And Avoid Getting Tickets

Charlet got laid off from her job on the West Coast and chose to move to New York City, but she still had a year left on her car's lease so she was forced to bring it to the city where parking spots can cost $100,000. She told Fox 5 New York, "I heard from people that people sit in their cars during street sweeping and don't move their cars unless the street sweepers come by."

She decided to start marketing a service where clients text her business number with their location and the car's coordinates, and as MoneyWise reports, "key handoffs are typically done through the building's doorman, and Charlet documents everything by filming the car before she gets in and again when she leaves — her way of keeping things transparent and professional." Sometimes she even sits in the car and officers don't end up issuing tickets, and other times she moves her client's vehicles to prevent them from getting a citation. It's as simple as that. She told ABC News that she's looking to expand her business, and that she now receives several applications and resumes from people who are looking to join her team. It sounds like a great gig to me, and props to her for her entrepreneurial success.

I knew that New York was famously unfriendly to car owners, but I had never heard of street sweeping happening twice a week, every week. Unsurprisingly, many New Yorkers struggle to keep up with the frequent sweeping schedule, as the city's website says just over 10% of all the parking violations issued are street sweeping violations, and that it issued over 1.6 million of these $65 tickets in 2021.