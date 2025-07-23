Hit-And-Run Boater Who Crashed Into Midway Aircraft Carrier Arrested For Boating Under The Influence

The USS Midway aircraft carrier was commissioned in 1945 and never saw action in World War II, but it did get around during its nearly 50 years of operation on the high seas. Perhaps the vessel's crowning achievement was to serve as a naval flagship during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. Following that conflict, the legendary flat top was decommissioned and parked in San Diego Harbor, where it now serves as a museum.

The Midway's dignified retirement was recently interrupted when a 65-foot motor boat banged into the warship. According to the San Diego Harbor Police, the boat's pilot was intoxicated. To make matters worse, the guy and his alleged 0.08-plus blood-alcohol content fled the scene. Yes, this was an aquatic hit-and-run, with the hit part captured on video. The boat – "Offshore Lifestyle," a terrible name – was impounded and its owner charged with drunk boating, the Port of San Diego said in a press release. If you watch the video, the large power boat does look as though it's being recklessly piloted. And of course the Midway is big and hard to miss.

But what's most entertaining about this incident – and thankfully there were no injuries – is that it took place at 11:54 a.m. local time. Raising the obvious question: How much drinking do you have to do before noon to crash your boat into a 64,000-ton aircraft carrier?