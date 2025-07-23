Man Charged With Impersonating A Firefighter, Making Up A Fake Fire Department, And More

Sure, you can buy a used fire truck, but you can't pretend to be a firefighter when you're not. You especially can't make up a fake fire department and use it to register vehicles, gain access to restricted areas, and other activities that Steve Farzam is accused of doing.

Numerous law enforcement agencies raided Farzam's home in Brentwood, California last week, reports ABC7. Among the numerous finds was a 1986 Pierce fire truck with fire damage and covered in ash. It had a California exempt license plate, typically reserved for government agencies, and registered to the fictitious Santa Muerte Fire Department. Farzam is charged with entering restricted areas of the Palisades Fire using fake credentials, claiming to be an arson investigator. Other charges include assaulting a first responder, carrying a loaded unregistered handgun in a vehicle, and discharging a laser at an aircraft.

ABC7 caught evidence of the laser charge on video, as its own helicopter was one of the targets along with law enforcement and commercial aircraft. Prosecutors used this footage not only to document the laser strike but also to identify the vehicle from which the laser came, visible in the video as ABC7 tracked it. The license plate traced back to a car that Farzam's hotel had rented, which led officials to make the connection to Farzam himself. He faces a total of 28 charges, 23 of which are felonies, and has pleaded not guilty. Farzam is being held without bail.