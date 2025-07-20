If You See Bubbles On An Oil Dipstick, This Is What It Could Mean

A little bit of bubbles on the dipstick isn't a real issue if they disappear quickly after the engine is turned off. However, if they're persistent, large, or accompanied by a milky foam substance, then there can be a few things wrong. More often than not, frothy bubbles in the oil mean the car engine coolant has found its way into the engine oil. If this happens, then you need to see a mechanic, pronto.

Bubbles in the oil can also be caused by aeration. Oil aeration is the process of air mixing with the engine oil, which leads to air bubbles that prevent the oil from keeping engine components properly lubricated so they don't grind together and cause engine wear. Aeration can happen during an oil change, although another common cause is high engine speeds. When an engine hits high RPMs, air can be forced into the oil, which in turn, will cause bubbles to form. This can lead to reduced lubrication, overheating, and lower engine efficiency.

Aeration may not be as bad as a coolant leak, but if you notice bubbles in the oil, this could be an early sign that you're already experiencing some excessive engine wear. Last but not least, overfilling your oil can also cause bubbles, so make sure you know how to check your dipstick properly — assuming your car still has one, that is.