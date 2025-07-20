Yes, Some Tractor Tires Really Are Filled With Beet Juice: Here's Why

It's not just health-conscious juice bar regulars who are getting their daily dose of beets. Out in the fields, farmers are consuming beet juice by the gallon, but they're not guzzling it — they're putting it in their tractor tires. It's a clever, eco-friendly solution to an old problem: tire ballast.

Beet juice, branded under several different names, has been used for over 25 years as liquid ballast in tractor tires to add weight, improve traction, and lower the center of gravity for better stability. This dense liquid is pumped into tires to give farmers better control when working on uneven terrain or when hauling heavy loads. Since beet juice is heavier than water and won't freeze in subzero temperatures, it's especially popular in colder climates.

Before anyone asks, the beet juice used in tires isn't the same you'd drink to get more antioxidants in your diet. This beet-derived liquid tire ballast is a byproduct of sugar beet processing, so it's not only highly effective but sustainable, giving new use to a substance which would normally only be waste. This isn't a new trend; Scientists in Bavaria have tested out ways to use pickle brine to clear snowy roads, and in some northern U.S. states, crews are clearing their roads with a natural mixture also made from the humble beet.