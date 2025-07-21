What's The Point Of An Oil Extractor Pump, And Should You Add One To Your Garage?
Every car owner eventually needs to take their car to a service station to keep it running smoothly, and depending on the maintenance needed, it could be a couple thousand miles before your next visit. Oil changes are a part of regular car maintenance, and it's one that's quickly becoming a staple for DIY mechanics. It's a lot better than waiting several hours for an oil change at the shop, and it's pretty easy to do with a specialty tool like an oil extractor pump.
Typically, to drain the oil out of a standard vehicle, you have to get under the car, remove the drain plug, and then have a bucket ready once the oil gets flowing. If the drain plug is stripped, that's another headache, and not everyone has a car jack that can give them access to the underside of their car. Thankfully, automakers have finally realized this, and many have begun installing oil filters to the top of the engine to make oil changes easier for DIY mechanics.
Regardless of which tools you have available to you, though, an oil extractor pump can be a big help. Here's why you should consider adding one to your garage.
What is an oil pump extractor and why would I want one?
As you might have guessed, an oil extractor pump helps remove motor oil that has gone bad or is due for a change. An oil extractor pump is designed to remove oil directly from the oil tank using a vacuum. This vacuum draws the oil out and collects it in a reservoir for future disposal. It's fast, it's clean, and you don't need to worry about getting under the car to drain the oil anymore.
There are several kinds of oil extractor pumps, including manual, electric, and pneumatic designs. Manual extractor pumps function a bit like a giant syringe — you create the vacuum pressure by pulling a handle or plunger – while an electric oil extractor pump does the work for you. Pneumatics are similar, but use an air compressor to create the suction.
All the different designs will do the job, especially for DIY mechanics who only have one or two vehicles to maintain on a regular basis. They also make oil changes faster for professional mechanics, so if there's an oil extractor pump in the shop you should be out of there in no time. Either way, switching out motor oil has never been easier.