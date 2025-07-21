What's The Point Of An Oil Extractor Pump, And Should You Add One To Your Garage?

Every car owner eventually needs to take their car to a service station to keep it running smoothly, and depending on the maintenance needed, it could be a couple thousand miles before your next visit. Oil changes are a part of regular car maintenance, and it's one that's quickly becoming a staple for DIY mechanics. It's a lot better than waiting several hours for an oil change at the shop, and it's pretty easy to do with a specialty tool like an oil extractor pump.

Typically, to drain the oil out of a standard vehicle, you have to get under the car, remove the drain plug, and then have a bucket ready once the oil gets flowing. If the drain plug is stripped, that's another headache, and not everyone has a car jack that can give them access to the underside of their car. Thankfully, automakers have finally realized this, and many have begun installing oil filters to the top of the engine to make oil changes easier for DIY mechanics.

Regardless of which tools you have available to you, though, an oil extractor pump can be a big help. Here's why you should consider adding one to your garage.