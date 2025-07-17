You Didn't Know You Wanted A Volkswagen New Beetle Until You Saw This One With A 357-HP Twin-Turbo VR6, A Manual And AWD

Volkswagen's New Beetle wasn't a terrible car, but it also wasn't exactly built with enthusiasts in mind. VW basically drew up a retro-inspired design and then told its engineers to figure out how to fit a car underneath. Sure, you could get a turbocharged version, and there was that extremely small run of VR6-powered RSi models, but fast forward to today, and there aren't a lot of enthusiasts itching to get their hands on a New Beetle. Until today, when you saw this Techno Blue Pearl Beetle on Bring A Trailer with a twin-turbo VR6 swap making 357 horsepower.

Of course, there's a lot more to this build than just a twin-turbo engine swap, but this is the Car Internet, and the rules of the Car Internet say the people want to hear about power before you tell them about anything else. So yes, this Beetle now has a twin-turbocharged, twin-intercooled 2.8-liter VR6. And according to a dyno sheet from September 2024, it makes 357 horsepower and 363 pound-feet of torque. Even today, those are some good numbers, especially when you add in the six-speed manual transmission.

Still, it probably torque-steers like crazy, right? Well, it would if the power only went to the front wheels, but it also has a 4Motion all-wheel-drive system that should help fix that. According to the listing, it also includes "Sparco racing seats, Stroud multi-point harnesses, KW coilover suspension, 993-sourced front brake calipers, slotted brake rotors, a stainless-steel twin-exit exhaust system, and a Dietrich Wide Body Cup kit that accommodates 993-style 18-inch Turbo Twist wheels." Are you paying attention now?