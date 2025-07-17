I Need A Quick And Kid Friendly Ride To Replace A BMW X1! What Car Should I Buy?

Shon lives in Colorado and needs to replace an aging BMW X1. He wants something that is quick, comfortable enough for the kids, and can haul some stuff. He wants to avoid crossovers and would like something somewhat unique. What car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

My aging X1 is beginning to take its toll on my sanity with maintenance. I want something sporty, AWD, and kid-capable. Looking to avoid something boring or among the usual SUVs and CUVs. A wagon would be even more amazing.

Ideally looking for – Near 5 sec. 0 to 60, AWD, reasonable back seat, able to haul a non-zero amount of stuff. I would really appreciate it being trackable without breaking the bank. Being able to sleep in the back is a minor plus.

The budget is around $40,000

