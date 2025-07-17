I Need A Quick And Kid Friendly Ride To Replace A BMW X1! What Car Should I Buy?
Shon lives in Colorado and needs to replace an aging BMW X1. He wants something that is quick, comfortable enough for the kids, and can haul some stuff. He wants to avoid crossovers and would like something somewhat unique. What car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenario.
My aging X1 is beginning to take its toll on my sanity with maintenance. I want something sporty, AWD, and kid-capable. Looking to avoid something boring or among the usual SUVs and CUVs. A wagon would be even more amazing.
Ideally looking for – Near 5 sec. 0 to 60, AWD, reasonable back seat, able to haul a non-zero amount of stuff. I would really appreciate it being trackable without breaking the bank. Being able to sleep in the back is a minor plus.
The budget is around $40,000
Expert 1: Tom McParland - You Asked For Unique
Once again, we have the classic Jalopnik conundrum of a need for a family friendly, spacious, and quick car that is not a crossover. Of course, your ideal transmission is a manual as well. If only Caddy kept making the CTS-V wagon and sold them for like $45,000, they would have had dozens of us lining up at our local dealer for one. Unfortunately, at this price point, you can either have decent horsepower or three pedals, but not both.
I think we can agree that a wagon is a must, and since you want something unique, it can't be an Outback as they are found on every corner in Colorado. You need a Jag wagon, as in the XF-S Estate. Under the hood is a supercharged V6 pumping out 380 horsepower, styling that has continued to age well, in addition to all the comfort and features you would expect from a luxury marque. Given that you are already frustrated with BMW maintenance, is an out-of-warranty Jaguar worth the risk? Maybe, but this 2020 example with 60,000 miles is $30,000 so you have some cash leftover for any future maintenance.
Expert 2: Andy Kalmowitz - The Wagon You Deserve
Brother, I really like where your head is at when it comes to purchasing your next vehicle. As car enthusiasts, there's really nothing better than a car that can combine practicality and a fun-to-drive attitude, and no car does that better than a wagon. As you can see, my counterparts have already offered up some very solid wagons. You cannot go wrong with a BMW 330i or a Jaguar XF. However, both these cars are going to leave you wanting just a bit when it comes to power and speed.
That's why I've cooked up the perfect vehicle for you. Shon, what you need is a Mercedes-Benz E63 S AMG Wagon. This is the kind of car that changes your life, pal. With its hand-built twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter AMG V8 that pushes out 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque and a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system (that'll also be very helpful in the snow), you're going to hit 0-60 in a Car & Driver-tested 3.4 seconds. That's more than enough oomph for the road and the occasional track day. On top of that, it's the biggest of the three wagons we've offered up to you — giving you more than enough room for kids, your junk and even yourself if you really want to sleep in the trunk.
Since I'm so darling, I found the perfect E63S AMG Wagon for you. It's a 2014 model being listed for sale by a private seller on AutoTrader, and it boasts just 63,000 miles on the clock and an accident-free history. It's also finished off in a rather understated dark blue exterior with a classic black interior. The only catch is that it's listed at $5,000 your budget. Here's the thing, though. You've worked hard, Shon. You deserve to treat yourself. Hell, maybe this guy will even cut you a deal. Tell 'em Andy sent you.
Expert 2: Collin Woodard - Ride in a little red wagon
Well, Shon, you said you wanted unique, so I tried to find a Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo or even a Taycan Cross Turismo for you, but as it turns out, those owners don't appear to have much interest in selling those for less than $40,000. It's a bummer, but what can you do? Look for something else, I guess.
The good news is, I was able to find a decent substitute that may not be quite as unique but should still fit both your requirements and your budget. Sure, it's just a BMW 330i, but it's a 330i xDrive Sports Wagon in Melbourne Red Metallic, so I don't get the feeling you'll run into too many of those at the climbing gym. Plus, it only has 22,407 miles on the odometer, and with a price of $33,971, you should have plenty of money leftover for a new set of tires.It may not be quite as quick as you were hoping for, but with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, it should be close. And since it's turbocharged, it'll be quicker than more powerful, naturally aspirated cars at that altitude. Oh, and I checked to make sure it at least has heated front seats. I get the feeling you'll appreciate those when the weather gets colder. Plus, while it may not be as reliable as a Lexus, I bet it'll be a whole lot more reliable than a used Jaguar.