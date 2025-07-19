The Reason Why MotoGP Riders Tape Their Nose

If you've ever zoomed in on a MotoGP rider's picture in a helmet, maybe you've watched MotoGP Unlimited and noticed riders with it, or spotted a photo from the pit lane, you may have noticed something strange across their noses. It looks like a bandage or a bit of electrical tape, but it's not patching up a crash wound. That strip? It's there on purpose, and it's all about airflow. Oh yes, they don't just sweat over the airflow optimization of their bikes alone.

Despite these nose strips looking like your everyday Band-Aid, they're actually nasal dilator strips that help open up the MotoGP rider's nostrils. The logic is simple –– more airflow equals better breathing. When you're tucked into a race bike, chasing tenths of a second at 200 mph, every breath matters.

MotoGP riders, among other athletes, use tape and dilators to benefit from an increased airflow, thus supplying oxygen to boost performance, and it's especially helpful during intense exertion when mouth breathing alone doesn't cut it. And unlike altering your helmet or visor, taping your nose is cheap and easy.