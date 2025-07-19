The Reason Why MotoGP Riders Tape Their Nose
If you've ever zoomed in on a MotoGP rider's picture in a helmet, maybe you've watched MotoGP Unlimited and noticed riders with it, or spotted a photo from the pit lane, you may have noticed something strange across their noses. It looks like a bandage or a bit of electrical tape, but it's not patching up a crash wound. That strip? It's there on purpose, and it's all about airflow. Oh yes, they don't just sweat over the airflow optimization of their bikes alone.
Despite these nose strips looking like your everyday Band-Aid, they're actually nasal dilator strips that help open up the MotoGP rider's nostrils. The logic is simple –– more airflow equals better breathing. When you're tucked into a race bike, chasing tenths of a second at 200 mph, every breath matters.
MotoGP riders, among other athletes, use tape and dilators to benefit from an increased airflow, thus supplying oxygen to boost performance, and it's especially helpful during intense exertion when mouth breathing alone doesn't cut it. And unlike altering your helmet or visor, taping your nose is cheap and easy.
Tape, benefits, and tiny margins
Nasal strips or tapes work like a bridge across the nose. Adhesive strips are stiff, and they leverage that stiffness to gently pull open the nostrils from the outside, reducing airflow resistance. While that might sound minor, when nostrils flare, they reduce airflow resistance by 30%. For endurance athletes and racers operating on the edge, this means that they can breathe through their nose more efficiently and likely improve their overall performance.
When an athlete breathes through their mouth, it can dry out their throat faster, thus increasing thirst. It's also a less efficient way to get oxygen. These nasal strips help in breathing through the nose, which is a better method for getting oxygen to the muscles and improves endurance, as well as focus with a steady nasal breathing pattern. MotoGP isn't just about who brakes the latest or accelerates the hardest, it's about fine margins, and breathing better is another edge.
But it's not just about performance. Just like us regular folks, MotoGP riders also deal with stuffy sinuses due to allergens, a deviated septum, or even a cold, and the strips help alleviate these issues without the need for medication, which can cause side effects. Plus, with no batteries or wires, they're one less thing to fail at 200 miles per hour.
Not everyone buys into the strip hype
Of course, not every rider is taping up. Even the research is a tad contradictory, with one (via National Library of Medicine) finding no benefit in maximal oxygen uptake (VO2 Max). However, one study on young athletes, showed that those wearing real nasal dilators compared to placebos took in more oxygen and displayed higher VO2 Max.
Still, the trend is growing. From rookies to veterans, more riders are giving tape and nose dilators a shot. The likes of Pedro Acosta, who currently rides for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia Racing, both have been spotted sporting nose strips. Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team rider Jack Miller and Jorge Martin of Aprilia Racing say that the strips feel pretty comfortable. Even Red Bull KTM test rider Pol Espargaró has been spotted sporting a nasal dilator, as well.
For some, it's a mental edge, for others a physical one. Either way, it's a reminder that in the world of MotoGP, there's no detail too small to optimize. If a 50-cent strip of plastic gives you even a 0.1% advantage, that's worth its weight in titanium. You could try it too for your next workout, it's definitely easier to find than some MotoGP merch can be. So next time you're watching a race and spot that tiny piece of tape on a rider's nose, know that it's a performance tweak.