Watch A NASCAR Hauler Drive Cross-Country And Experience The Never-Ending Cup Series Grind First Hand

Unless racing fans are following a series in-person to every track, they have the luxury of not considering their favorite championship's week-to-week logistics. NASCAR offered a glimpse behind the curtain by livestreaming a cross-country drive of one of its haulers earlier this week. Please understand that by glimpse I mean sitting up against a windshield for two days.

The NASCAR Cup Series wrapped up its annual visit to Sonoma Raceway in California's Wine Country last weekend. Next weekend, the series heads to Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware, necessitating a nearly 2,900-mile drive. Unlike Formula 1, every event for stock car racing's most prestigious championship happens in North America. The sanctioning body ships its equipment using a dedicated fleet of Mack tractor-trailers. When NASCAR announced an extension to its exclusive deal with Mack Trucks in 2020, the organization claimed that it covered approximately 450,000 miles every season with Mack-built vehicles. One can only imagine how astronomical the costs would be if NASCAR were to shift to air freight to cover the West Coast portion of its 36-race schedule. For comparison, Formula 1 utilizes a fleet of six Boeing 747 freighters for both the championship organizers and all participating teams.