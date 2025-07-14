The Model Y's Towing Capacity Isn't Bad, But Tesla's Software Makes Things Complicated

If you've got towing on your mind, the Tesla Model Y might not be your first pick, but it should be on the list. Tesla's crossover EV is capable of hauling more than you might expect, at least on paper. That number however, doesn't tell the whole story. Once you start digging into how Tesla's software has been set up for when a trailer is attached, it becomes clear that towing with a Model Y is a little more complicated than just slapping on a hitch and hitting the road.

The Model Y can tow up to 3,500 pounds when equipped with the official Tesla tow package, which includes a high-strength tow bar, 2-inch hitch receiver, 7-pin connector, a trailer harness, and the software package for Trailer Mode. This is a step up from the Model 3's optional 2,200-pound capacity. But the real challenge isn't the raw number. It's how the car behaves once you start towing.