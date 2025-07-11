What Otherwise Good Car Had A Terrible Engine?

My pick for this question is a pretty nuanced one. It's the 991-generation Porsche 911 GT3. Brand new for 2014, the 3.8-liter flat-six MA1.75 motor looked great on paper, and it made the GT3 an extremely fun car to drive with its raspy exhaust note, 475 horsepower and 9,000-rpm redline. There was just one problem with it: the engine was a hot, steaming pile of garbage.

All of these motors had a fatal flaw due to an engineering mistake that would lead to the connecting rod bolts failing. When those broke, the motor would be useful as little more than a paperweight. At worst, they'd catch fire. Luckily for buyers, Porsche owned up to the problem and replaced every single one of these engines under warranty with better, more reliable units.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. How about you kind folks all drop down below and let us know what otherwise wonderful car was saddled with a terrible motor. I'm even going to throw in extra points if you tell me why you think it was terrible and what motor you'd use to replace it. Have fun!