Diesel Mix-Up At Ohio Gas Station Is About To Cost Sam's Club A Lot Of Money

The good news is, most of the owners who ended up putting diesel in their cars probably won't need new engines. As Jerry Witzberger, the owner of ASAP Auto Care, told WTRF, "Diesel is really, really thick for the gasoline engines. Hopefully it didn't get through the whole system. But if you got it to the point where it won't start the whole thing is going to have to be flushed and hopefully you have a better engine damage. And it will shut the car down."

To its credit, it sounds like Sam's Club doesn't plan to pin the blame entirely on the third-party fuel supplier or leave its customers to sue if they want to recover to cost of flushing out their systems. Instead, they appear to be working with customers whose cars got bricked, with a spokesperson telling the news outlet, "We are actively working to address this situation and are dedicated to making things right for our affected members. We strongly encourage them to contact the club directly to submit a claim."

It isn't clear how many customers ended up with diesel in their fuel tanks before Sam's Club learned about the mix-up, but good on them for taking responsibility. Ironically, though, this isn't the first time Sam's Club has dealt with diesel fuel ending up in a storage tank for gasoline. Back in 2023, the exact same thing happened in Fayetteville, Arkansas, basically in Sam's Club's backyard. You'd like to think this kind of thing wouldn't happen, but hey, at least you know the Walmart-owned warehouse club has experience dealing with the problem.