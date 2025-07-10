I Need A Cheap And Sturdy Truck To Haul Furniture! What Should I Buy?

Steven lives in Massachusetts; he and his wife have two Ford Focus hatchbacks. While the small cars have been making do, it's time to upgrade one of them to a pickup for home projects. Ideally, a cheap one, but he can be convinced to spend a bit more. What car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario:

My wife and I own 2 Ford Focus hatchbacks. Hers is older and will go in the next year or two. Mine is a 2016 that I bought new and expect to last another 5 or so years. We recently bought our first house and are always working on different projects to make the place our own (putting in a fire pit, remodeling a bathroom). After spending the last year cramming more into a Focus hatchback than should be allowed, we realized that our lives would be a lot better if we had a truck so that we could throw building materials and leaf bags in the bed without worrying about messing up the interior. . I'd like a cheap but sturdy truck that I can use to move furniture, lumber, and mountain bikes easily. I also need it to be reliable because it will bring me the 2.5 miles to work when I can't take my bicycle. Gas mileage isn't really an issue because we will only drive it short distances or when we need to haul. This vehicle is all about utility, no points for looks. Bonus points if it can tow a jetski or two. If it really came down to it I could spend up to $30k...but I would be much happier spending under $10k.

Quick Facts:

Budget: Can spend $30,000, but doesn't want to...cheaper the better

Location: Northboro, MA

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Cheap, reliable, can tow

Doesn't want: Something with too old