I can't say that I had ever seen a Citroën GS in person prior to finding this example, but it's achingly cool. The tan-over-brown color scheme screams 1970s, as do the embossed brown vinyl door panels. Beyond that, the dashboard looks sufficiently space-age as classic French dashes are known to, and of course it has Citroën's signature single-spoke steering wheel that adds to the salien allure.

The 1973 Citroën GS 1220 Club was powered by a 1.2-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine that originally sent 60 horsepower and 64 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. An excerpt from a vintage Autocar road test found that the GS 1220 Club had a 0-to-60-mph time of 14.9 seconds, which isn't as bad as I expected. There are some great drive-by videos on the Bring A Trailer ad where it seems like the seller was not afraid to push the limits of the ancient engine; I implore you to watch them.

In the 2018 Bring A Trailer ad, the brown Citroën indicated just 83,873 kilometers, which equates to about 52,000 miles — pretty low mileage for such an old car. The car was imported from England to the U.S. in 2001, and it had a clean California title. By the looks of it, the car hasn't done much driving since it was purchased, so I am left to wonder what the mileage is now. It sold on December 24, 2018, which in another strange confluence, happens to have been my birthday.

I'm not sure of the story behind this French time capsule, but if the current owner happens to find this blog, please know that your car is wildly cool and seeing it brought me immense joy. I'm certain it will bring plenty of other people a spark of joy, too.