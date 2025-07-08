The Perfect Truck Is A Widebody V8-Powered Volkswagen Rabbit

So you want a pickup truck, but all the modern half-tons are just too big. Even the little ones, the Rangers and Colorados and Tacomas, are so tall and squared-off and aggressive — it's all too much. No, if you're in the market for a compact and practical stuff-hauler, then you need this: A 1981 Volkswagen Rabbit pickup with a Ford V8, a rollcage, and a fuel cell. There is no more practical vehicle than this.

This Rabbit was actually once featured on Speedhunters, back in the halcyon days of 2014. Back then it had a handmade widebody kit and black Ford Racing Cobra R wheels, but the car as it sits on Facebook Marketplace today has changed. Now it wears unpainted Berg Cup wide fenders and bottlecap-style wheels, but the heart of the Rabbit is still the same: A stripped-out and custom-caged shell with a 5.4-liter Triton V8 up front that sends power to a welded diff out back.